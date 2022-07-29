Ex-royal nanny wins damages from BBC and Charles opens the Commonwealth Games

This is the Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.

In this episode, Chris and Lizzie discuss Prince William and Harry's former nanny winning substantial damages from the BBC.

And are the brothers soon to cross paths, given William will be travelling to the US in December for the Earthshot Prize?

Chris and Lizzie also mark the opening of the Commonwealth Games, for which Prince Charles gave a speech on behalf of the Queen.

For the meantime, the Royal Rota will be audio-only.

New episodes of The Royal Rota are released every week - listen and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

For more royal news, like the ITV News Royals Facebook page.

Our royal team are on Instagram, too.