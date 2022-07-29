There has been mounting pressure for ministers to do more to ease cost-of-living pressures, with UK household energy bills due to spike to £3,850 in January – almost twice the level of today’s record high. Fuel bills for drivers and food prices have also risen due to the increased price of fossil fuels.

The government has now released details of how the £400 energy bills discount to help support households this winter will work.

Here is everything you need to know about the scheme:

When will the payment start and who is eligible for the money?

All households in England, Scotland and Wales will receive £400 in energy bill discounts from October.

The support will be issued in six instalments over six months to some 29 million households.

Households will see a discount of £66 applied to their energy bills in October and November, and £67 a month from December to March 2023.

The non-repayable discount will be given to people every month regardless of whether consumers pay monthly, quarterly or have an associated payment card.

There have been warnings that energy bills could hit more than £3,300 a year this winter. Credit: PA

How will people receive the money?

Those with a domestic electricity meter point paying for their energy via standard credit, payment card and direct debit will receive an automatic deduction to their bills.

Traditional prepayment meter customers will be provided with Energy Bill discount vouchers in the first week of each month, issued via SMS text, email or post.

Customers will have to take action to redeem these in person at top-up points, such as a local Post Office or nearest PayPoint.

What additional support is out there?

The government has said that households most in need of financial support will be eligible for further help in addition to the Energy Bill discount. This includes:

A £650 one-off Cost of Living Payment for some 8 million households on means tested benefits

A one-off Pensioner Cost of Living Payment for over 8 million pensioner households to be paid alongside the Winter Fuel Payment. This is worth £200-£300 and is paid to nearly all homes with at least one person of pension age

A £150 one-off Disability Cost of Living Payment for around six million people across the UK who receive certain disability benefits

A £500 million increase and extension of the Household Support Fund available to councils to help with essentials such as clothing and food

What has the government said about the scheme?

Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “People across the country are understandably worried about the global rise in energy costs, and the pressure this is placing on everyday bills.

“While no government can control global gas prices, we have a responsibility to step in where we can and this significant £400 discount on energy bills we’re providing will go some way to help millions of families over the colder months.”

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi said the discount was “part of our £37 billion of help for households, including 8 million of the most vulnerable households receiving £1,200 of direct support to help with the cost of living”.

The announcement comes after Consumer champion Martin Lewis said Boris Johnson and Tory leadership contenders Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak needed to agree a package to help consumers.

He said Boris Johnson’s “zombie government” was failing to address the crisis caused by rising energy bills and warned decisions on support cannot be delayed until Mr Johnson’s successor is in office.

Money Saving Expert’s Mr Lewis said households will start receiving notice of increased bills before the Tory leadership contest concludes, ahead of the energy price cap rising to £3,500 or more in October.

You can find out more information about the Energy Bills Support Scheme here.