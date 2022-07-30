The Lionesses have received a special tribute from the Queen's Guard ahead of tomorrow's UEFA Euro 2022 final.

A medley of football anthems could be heard outside Buckingham Palace this morning as the Band of the Grenadier Guards and the Band of the Coldstream Guards played tunes such as Sweet Caroline and the Match of the Day theme.

The royal family shared a video of the soldiers' rendition of Sweet Caroline to Twitter along with the message: "There was some special music at today's Changing the Guard..."

The Army of London Twitter account also shared a clip, adding that the performance was to celebrate the "amazing achievement" of the Lionesses so far in the prestigious tournament.

Another rendition of a classic football anthem ahead of tomorrow's final came from the Lightning Seeds - the musicians behind the well-known Three Lions song - during a gig on Saturday.

At the end of the band’s set at Camden’s Electric Ballroom, they sang the classic football song with altered lyrics in celebration of the Lionesses’ success in the tournament so far.

They were joined on stage by singer and footballer Chelcee Grimes as well as former England football stars Fara Williams, Anita Asante, Rachel Yankey, Faye White and Rachel Brown-Finnis to perform the special version.

Credit: PA

The changed lyrics of the song made reference to a number of players in the women’s squad, with one verse saying: “But now I see / Ellen White standing tall / Russo ready to score / Stanway belting the ball / And Beth Mead screaming.”

The musical tributes come as England's women's squad prepare to take on Germany in the Euro 2022 final at a sold-out Wembley on Sunday.

Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses will be looking for a first-ever European Championship crown and England’s first major tournament title – men’s or women’s – since 1966.

Record winners Germany, in contrast, will be seeking to become champions for the seventh time in the last eight editions and for the ninth time overall.

