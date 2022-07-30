Ticketholder wins nearly $1.3 billion in US Mega Millions

A lucky ticketholder has beat the odds and won a $1.3 billion (£1.05b) Mega Millions jackpot.

According to officials the single winning ticket was purchased in Illinois on Friday.

The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14.

The jackpot was the nation's third-largest lottery prize.

Jackpot hopefuls have been queueing outside of stores across the US trying to secure a winning ticket. Credit: AP

It grew so large because no one had matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15.

Which means there has been 29 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner.

The $1.28 billion prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 29 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for Friday night’s drawing was an estimated $747.2 million (£623.3m).

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is coordinated by state lotteries.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know