England's 56-year wait for silverware on the international stage is over after the Lionesses defeated Germany 2-1 in the Euros final.

Goals from Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly brought the European trophy home for the first time since 1966.

Sarina Wiegman's side started the final brightly and looked to put pressure on Germany from the outset, with two opportunities inside the first ten minutes.

Germany pushed back in the second half and looked the more dangerous side until substitutions gave England a renewed sense of purpose.

Ella Toone broke the deadlock with a chipped effort. Credit: PA

Substitute Ella Toone was the first to capitalise after she was picked out by an inch-perfect though-ball from Kiera Walsh and kept her cool to send a lobbed finish over the Germany goalkeeper.

Germany continued to grow into the game even after the goal, until they were eventually rewarded for their efforts with a clinical finish to equalise in the 80th minute.

Lina Magull had been Germany's most dangerous player throughout the game and capitalised to turn a cross past the previously infallible Earps for the equaliser.

Lina Magull equalised in the 80th minute. Credit: PA

Wiegman brought on Jill Scott and Alex Greenwood for Rachel Daly and Georgia Stanway, but neither side were able to find a winner in the 90 minutes and the game went to extra-time.

The game continued in a scrappy fashion, with no breakthrough in the first half of extra-time. The tension was clear, with the number of fouls and angry words exchanged between both sets of players increasing.

Chloe Kelly scores to make it 2-1 in extra time. Credit: PA

Chloe Kelly restored England’s lead.

Germany failed to deal with a corner from Lauren Hemp, Lucy Bronze got a touch on the ball and Kelly was in the right place at the right time to stab the ball home.

She wheeled away in celebration and was subsequently booked for taking her shirt off.

Kelly only returned from a serious knee injury in April but had no doubts about her recovery.

She added: “Thank you for everyone who played a part in my rehab. I always believed I’d be here, but to be here and score the winner, wow. These girls are amazing.

“This is amazing, I just want to celebrate now.”

