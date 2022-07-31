Euro 2022: How to join England's victory event in Trafalgar Square

Thousands of fans will be able to celebrate England’s Euros win with the players at a central London event on Monday.

Up to 7,000 supporters will have the opportunity to join the team for a daytime event hosted by veteran Lioness Alex Scott in Trafalgar Square.

England's 56-year wait for silverware on the international stage ended after the Lionesses defeated Germany 2-1 in the Euros final.

Goals from Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly brought a major trophy home for the first time since 1966 in front of a record breaking crowd of over 87,000 people.

Fans celebrate the final whistle in Trafalgar Square. Credit: PA

Scores of people watched the England game from the square on Sunday night, with several celebrating in the fountains after the team secured victory over Germany after extra time.

When is the victory event on?

Supporters will be able to gain free entry on a first-come first-served basis from 11am on Monday, and can enjoy live music from DJ Monki while tournament highlights are shown on screens.

The players and their manager, Sarina Wiegman, will take part in a Q&A session before lifting the trophy.

The event has been organised by the Greater London Authority, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and Westminster Council, and will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 12.40pm.

It is expected to end at 2pm.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said the players had “captured the nation’s hearts” and their Euro 2022 win would be “remembered forever”.

He said: “This is an iconic moment for English football and everyone is so proud of the players, Sarina and the support team.

“They’ve captured the nation’s hearts and it is an achievement that will be remembered forever.

“It has been an honour to host the tournament in England and the fans have been so important during the team’s journey to success this summer, so it’s only right that they can celebrate this historic victory together at Trafalgar Square.”

Chloe Kelly celebrating her goal. Credit: PA

Players went on to gate-crash boss Sarina Wiegman’s post-match press conference singing ‘It’s Coming Home’ as they celebrated their dramatic 2-1 extra-time win over Germany in the Euro 2022 final at Wembley.

Wiegman was in the middle of her press conference when her squad burst into the room, singing and dancing around the top table.

Goalkeeper Mary Earps even climbed on top of the table to continue dancing as the celebrations looked set to continue late into the evening.

Wiegman said: “I think what we’ve done is really incredible. I don’t think I’ve really realised what we’ve done, because I’ve not followed everything, but we know all of England is behind us.

“We have had so much support from our fans and I’m so proud of the team, the players and the staff.

“I will need a couple of days to realise what we have done.

“It was two teams who really wanted to win the game and that’s what made it so tight.

“Their togetherness was really strong too, so we had a hard time to play our game, but at the end we were really eager to score a goal.

“We have showed the quality of this team and the depth too. I’m not sure if that’s the reason but we scored a goal.

“When I took the job you hope one thing, but we knew there was quality and such big potential in this country. You hope things will work out.

“That was one of my personal challenges. My challenge was to bring people together from another country and it worked out. It’s something you dream of and hope for.”

Prince William congratulating Mary Earps. Credit: PA

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, congratulated the team for displaying “extraordinary talent and determination throughout the tournament” and said he “can’t wait” to see them lift the trophy again in Trafalgar Square.

He added: “They’ve broken records, and now they’ve made history.

“The atmosphere at Wembley and across the country throughout the tournament has been a fantastic advert for women’s football.

“Nearly 600,000 tickets were sold for the matches and more than nine million people tuned in to watch England play.

“The Women’s Euro 2022 will have inspired a new generation of women footballers and I hope this paves the way for better access to football for girls in school, more investment in grassroots girls and women’s football and much more support for girls and women in all sports.”