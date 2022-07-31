UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 Final: The key Germany players to watch

Germany will be targeting a ninth Women’s European Championship crown today after making it through to the final of Euro 2022.

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side will face host nation England in front of a packed Wembley stadium, where 90,000 fans are expected to attend.

As the tournament has progressed several individuals have put in key performances to help Germany reach the final.

Here’s three players from the German side who could be set to play a significant role if they are to emerge victorious.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know

Kathrin Hendrich - Centre back

Defensively, Germany have been near perfect this Euros. In more than seven and a half hours of football their backline and goalkeeper have conceded just one goal.

A huge part of this effort has been right sided centre back, Kathrin Hendrich, who has put in a number of assured performances.

During Wednesday’s semi-final versus France, Hendrich made a particularly important contribution where, with the score tied at 1-1, she bravely blocked a goal bound effort from Selma Bach.

A free scoring England are likely to provide Hendrich and co with their toughest assignment of the tournament.

If Germany are to have their hands raised, they’re going to need yet another resolute defensive display.

Lena Oberdorf (right) has been one of Germany's stand out performers. Credit: PA

Lena Oberdorf - Central midfielder

At just 20 years old Lena Oberdorf already has more than 30 caps to her name as a full German international.

Although she can play in defence, Oberdorf primarily operates in the heart of her national team’s midfield, disrupting the opposing strike force.

Throughout Euro 2022 she has proved a thorn in the side of every team Germany has come up against, allowing her teammates further up the pitch to grab the headlines.

Oberdorf might find herself facing off in a like-for-like battle with England’s own midfield engine, Keira Walsh. Whoever wins that contest could help to decide the overall outcome of the final.

Alexandra Popp - Striker

Captain for her country, Alexandra Popp has spearheaded Germany’s charge to the final of Euro 2022.

The 31-year-old is currently joint top scorer in the tournament - tied with England’s Beth Mead - and could yet add to her already impressive tally of six goals.

Popp has managed to find the back of the net in all five of Germany’s tournament fixtures, and England will be well placed to guard against her obvious goal threat.

Should she play today it will represent Popp’s 120th senior appearance for Germany, giving her the chance to cap it with a Euro 2022 winners medal.