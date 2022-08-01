Beyoncé is set to replace a derogatory term which features in the lyrics to a song from her new album after facing criticism from disability campaigners.

The singer faced a backlash for the inclusion of an ableist slur used twice towards the end of the song Heated, which was co-written by Canadian rapper Drake.

She used a derogatory term for spastic diplegia, a form of cerebral palsy, twice towards the end of the song on her new album Renaissance.

“The word, not used intentionally in a harmful manner, will be replaced in the lyrics,” a spokesperson said in a statement to the PA News agency. A timescale has yet to be given.

It came only weeks after US singer-songwriter Lizzo re-released her song Grrrls with a “lyric change” and issued a statement apologising after facing criticism for her use of the same word.

Adding to the chorus of criticism that surfaced following the album's release, Disability charity Scope asked Beyoncé to re-record the song, omitting the insult.

"Not long after ableist language from Lizzo, Beyoncé's new album features an ableist slur, not once but twice," Scope tweeted.

"Disabled people's experiences are not fodder for song lyrics. This must stop."

Scope’s media manager Warren Kirwan welcomed Beyoncé responding "so swiftly", saying he hopes that offensive language referring to disabled people is not used in the future.

“It’s good Beyonce has acted so swiftly after disabled people yet again called out this thoughtless lyric," he said. “There’s a feeling of deja vu as it’s just a few weeks since Lizzo also had to re-release a song after featuring the same offensive language. “We hope this is the last time we see this kind of thing from anyone, let alone musicians with massive global influence. “Too often offensive language used to refer to disabled people is seen as ‘harmless’. But many of the UK’s 14 million disabled people encounter negative attitudes every day. “Everyone has a role to play by speaking out when they hear offensive language being used to refer to disabled people.”

Kelis has claimed that she was sampled on Beyoncé’s new album Renaissance without permission. Credit: Kelis/ instagram

Beyoncé had also come under fire for allegedly sampling Kelis' song Milkshake in another track on Renaissance, Energy. Kelis labelled the use of the track as “theft," in a comment on Instagram and claimed she had never been asked for her permission. “Not only are we black female artists in an industry where there’s not that many of us, we’ve met each other, we know each other, we have mutual friends. It’s not hard to contact [me]," she said.

Despite the controversy, Beyoncé's seventh studio album is expected to top the charts around the world this week.