A British man has died after a yacht crashed into rocks at an Italian seaside resort, leaving six others injured, reports say.

The man was 63, according to Italian media, and said to be the owner of the vessel, which had been sailing off the coast of Porto Cervo in Sardinia on Sunday.

Two of those on board are in a serious condition, reports Italian newspaper La Repubblica, while the rest were treated by paramedics.

The yacht, believed to be around 21 metres long, partially sunk but has been recovered and towed back to shore.

Initial reports suggested the crash happened after the yacht swerved out of the way of another vessel to avoid a collision.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has confirmed it is working with agencies in Italy.

"We are providing support following a maritime accident in Sardinia, including to the family of a dual national who has died," An FCDO spokesperson said.

"We are in contact with the local authorities."