Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti have been crowned the winners of Love Island 2022 during the live final.

Monday's episode of the ITV dating series saw the pair battle three other couples to take home the £50,000 prize.

Unlike in previous years, the winning couple did not have to choose whether to split or steal the prize money.

Culculoglu and Sanclimenti were followed by Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, who came second. Third place went to Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope, while Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page came fourth.

Paige Thorne and Adam Collard narrowly missed out on a place in the final after they received the least amount of votes from the public and therefore were dumped from the villa in Sunday’s episode.

For the finale episode, the villa garden was transformed for the Love Island 2022 summer ball. There were tears and emotional embraces as the finalists shared declarations of love in heartfelt speeches.

Dami Hope had to pause and compose himself before reading his vow to Indiyah Polack while during Gemma’s vow to Luca she professed her love for him and said she “can’t wait to start a new chapter”.

Culculoglu admitted it had been “one hell of a ride” with Sanclimenti but added: “They say Rome wasn’t built in a day and neither were we” before saying they were “soul mates”.

They also performed choreographed routines with their other halves following a professional salsa lesson.

Earlier on Monday, the “voice” of Love Island, Iain Stirling, said it was “bitter sweet” that the eighth series was coming to an end. Scottish comedian and TV star Stirling, 34, has narrated the ITV2 show since 2015 and his wife, Laura Whitmore, has hosted it since 2020.