Play Brightcove video

Lionesses captain Leah Williamson has said she "couldn't be prouder to be English" after she led the England Women's football team to a historic victory in the Women's Euros.

The Lionesses sensationally defeated Germany 2-1 in the final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, in the first major tournament win for any England team since Bobby Moore lifted the trophy in 1966.

"It doesn't feel real," 25-year-old Williamson told ITV News after the match.

But she added winning was "not the most important thing."

"If I was in the squad, if I didn't play a minute, to feel what we've all just felt together, 23-strong, honestly I couldn't be prouder to be English," she said.

The 25-year-old captained the Lionesses to their first major tournament win for any England team since Bobby Moore in 1966. Credit: PA

The match headed into extra time after Germany equalised in the 80th minute, but Chloe Kelly secured the win with her first international goal with just 10 minutes left to play.

"I was waiting for it forever," Williamson said of waiting for the final whistle, but she added "I don't think there could have been a cooler finish to the game."

The Arsenal player added that the pressure could have been high, "but from the inside we kept it tight, we stuck together, we supported each other through anything."

"I've got family for life now," she said about her teammates.

"What bonds us, those 23 players I don't think I'll ever get ever again."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...