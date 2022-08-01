Chloe Kelly's goal celebration after scoring England's winner in extra time in the Euro 2022 final was inspired by her footballing hero, Brandi Chastain who returned the compliment by tweeting her congratulations.

US footballing star Chastain famously celebrated scoring the winning penalty against China in the 1999 World Cup by whipping off her top, a move that inspired Kelly's jubilant celebrations after scoring in the second half of extra time at Wembley against Germany on Sunday.

In response, Chastain, a double World Cup winner with the United States wrote: “I see you @Chloe_Kelly98 well done. Enjoy the free rounds of pints and dinners for the rest of your life from all of England. Cheers!”

Kelly’s celebration earned her a booking but it was all worth it as England clinched their first major trophy with a 2-1 win in front of a record home crowd.

Brandi Chastain after netting the winning penalty for the United States in the 1999 World Cup. Credit: Getty

The game was still in progress when Chastain took to social media to congratulate Kelly, writing: “I see you @Chloe_Kelly98 well done. Enjoy the free rounds of pints and dinners for the rest of your life from all of England. Cheers!”

Chastain later added she was headed to England soon and the two could enjoy the victory together.

The image of a shirtless, athletic Chastain is one of the most iconic images in sport and is credited with marking a new chapter in woman's sport that would inspire generations (including Chloe Kelly).

Speaking in an interview with the photographer, Robert Beck, Chastain said: “There are certain things that happen to sports, it’s such a gift.

“Robert’s world and my world came together at the exact time it should to make that moment happen. You know, a picture is worth a thousand words, or a million, or maybe that’s not enough anymore.”

As a child growing up in Ealing, west London, Kelly would catch a number 92 bus to Wembley on FA Cup final day to buy a matchday programme and feel the “vibe” around the stadium.

Kelly suffered a knee injury playing for Manchester City in May 2021 and would have missed the tournament if it had happened as scheduled last year.

She only returned in April after nearly a year out.

Brandi Chastain, a double World Cup winner, celebrated Chloe Kelly after scoring England's winning goal. Credit: Getty

Thousands of fans are to celebrate England’s Euros win with the players in central London after royals and politicians hailed their inspiring performance.

The Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 after extra time in front of 87,000 supporters at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, securing the first major tournament title for the country since 1966.

Up to 7,000 supporters will have the opportunity to join the team at an event hosted by veteran player Alex Scott in Trafalgar Square from 11am on Monday.