The leader of al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahari was killed in a US drone strike in Kabul, President Joe Biden announced in a televised address on Monday.

He said the operation delivered justice and hopefully "one more measure of closure" to families of the victims of the September 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.

In an evening address from the White House, Mr Biden said that US intelligence officials had tracked al-Zawahari to a home in downtown Kabul, Afghanistan, where he was hiding out with his family.

The president approved the operation last week and it was carried out on Sunday.

Al-Zawahri and Osama bin Laden plotted the 9/11 attacks. Bin Laden was killed in Pakistan on May 2, 2011, in an operation carried out by US Navy SEALs after a nearly decade-long hunt.

Mr Biden said, “He will never again, never again, allow Afghanistan to become a terrorist safe haven because he is gone and we’re going to make sure that nothing else happens.”

"Now, justice has been delivered and this terrorist leader is no more,” he added. "People around the world no longer need to fear the vicious and determined killer.

"You know, we, we ... we make it clear again tonight that no matter how long it takes, no matter where you hide, if you are a threat to our people, the United States will find you and take you out."

The operation is a significant counterterrorism win for the Biden administration just 11 months after American troops left the country after a two-decade war.

The strike was carried out by the CIA, according to five people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity. Neither Mr Biden nor the White House detailed the CIA's involvement in the strike.