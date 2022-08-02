Big Brother returns: Five iconic moments that defined the series

Play Brightcove video

ITV News' Martin Stew reports on the return of Big Brother, years after it was axed by both Channel 4 and later Channel 5

Reality TV show Big Brother is returning to screens next year, after a five-year hiatus, it has been confirmed.

The influential programme, which aired in the UK for 18 years until it was axed in 2018, will make its return on ITV2 and new streaming platform ITVX.

A cast of “carefully selected housemates from all walks of life” will live together in a custom-built home for up to six weeks without access to the outside world, as the public watch on via the house’s network of surveillance cameras.

And bosses have confirmed the new series will still feature iconic hallmarks of the original show, such as the trademark Big Brother house and live evictions, which allow the public to vote and ultimately decide the winner.

Now ITV News revisits some of the most memorable Big Brother moments and contestants that defined the series over the years.

Craig accuses Nick Bateman of plotting to get the housemates to vote against one another so he could win, Big Brother 1 (2000)

Bateman gained the nickname 'Nasty Nick' after being accused of manipulating other housemates, and was eventually asked to leave by show producers.

Nikki Grahame rants in the diary room, Big Brother 7 (2006)

Grahame became known for her tantrums in the house and famously exclaimed, "who is she?!" in the diary room.

She finished fifth on the show.

Her popularity continued outside of Big Brother and she was given her own reality television show, Princess Nikki.

But she struggled with anorexia throughout her life, spending time in hospital on a number of occasions, and tragically died in 2021 at the age of 38, weighing less than four stone.

George Galloway pretends to be a cat, Celebrity Big Brother 4 (2006)

In one of the most bizarre moments on Celebrity Big Brother, politician George Galloway pretended to be a cat and mimed licking imaginary milk from the cupped hands of fellow housemate Ruth Lenska.

Jade Goody, Big Brother 3 (2002) and Celebrity Big Brother 5 (2007)

Jade Goody died in 2009 Credit: PA

Perhaps the most recognisable contestant, Goody became a star after appearing on Big Brother in 2002.

She returned to the house in the celebrity edition in 2007 with an estimated wealth of £8 million.

But her second stint ended in disgrace after being judged to have used racist language against fellow housemate and eventual winner Shilpa Shetty.

One of Goody's most memorable lines came when she asked: "East Anglia? That's abroad."

"Every time a person uses the word East Anglia I actually think they are talking about, you know, aeroplane business, like loads of flights, like next to Tunisia and places like that," she added.

Goody died of cervical cancer in 2009.

Cameron Cole comes out, Big Brother 19 (2018)

Cameron was met with an outpouring of love and support when he came out as gay to his Big Brother housemates in the show's final season on Channel 5.

Viewers praised the wholesome moment on the show, which Cameron eventually won.

Gemma Collins: 'I'm claustrophobic Darren', Celebrity Big Brother 17 (2016)

Reality star Gemma Collins went viral in 2016 when she screamed "I'm claustrophobic Darren!" at fellow contestant Darren Day, when she was anxious about being trapped in the Big Brother house.

Roxanne Pallet accuses Ryan Thomas of punching her, Celebrity Big Brother 22 (2018)

Former Emmerdale star Pallet quit 2018's celebrity edition following a row involving actor Ryan Thomas, who she alleged had hurt her by punching her.

She was publicly derided and since leaving the show, the actress has apologised for exaggerating her claims.

