California declares state of emergency as monkeypox cases rise

California has declared a state of emergency over monkeypox, making it the second US state to do so in three days.

Governor Gavin Newsom said the move would help California to coordinate a government-wide response, seek more vaccines and lead outreach and education efforts on access to treatment.

He added he would "stand with the LGBTQ community fighting stigmatisation," in a statement.

Nearly 800 cases of monkeypox have been reported in California, while there are currently more than 5,800 cases in the US as a whole, according to the CDC.

It comes after the World Health Organization declared the monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries a global health emergency.

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a rare infection. It is mainly spread by wild animals in parts of west or central Africa, which is what makes the recent cases elsewhere in the world unusual.

In Europe, North America and elsewhere, monkeypox is spreading among people with no links to animals or recent travel to Africa.

The monkeypox virus spreads through prolonged and close skin-to-skin contact, which can include hugging, cuddling and kissing, as well as through the sharing of bedding, towels and clothing.

So far, the cases are mainly in men who have sex with men, leading health authorities to target their public health messaging at the demographic.

However health officials also note that the virus can infect anyone.

The type of monkeypox virus identified in this outbreak is rarely fatal, and people usually recover within weeks.

But the lesions and blisters caused by the virus are painful, and they can prevent swallowing or bowel movements if in the throat or anus.

The declaration in California came after a similar one in New York state on Saturday, and in San Francisco on Thursday.

After pressing for Governor Newsom to make such a declaration, San Francisco Democratic state Senator Scott Wiener hailed the governor's decision.

“The monkeypox outbreak is an emergency, and we need to use every tool we have to control it,” he said.

The declaration allows emergency medical staff to administer vaccines against monkeypox that are approved by the federal government.

California has received more than 61,000 vaccine doses and has distributed more than 25,000 doses so far.

“We don’t have any time to waste,” Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said in a statement.

She said the nation's most populous state must use all available resources to speed the distribution of vaccines and help to those who have been infected.

In San Francisco, Peter Tran was among hundreds who lined up - sometimes for hours - to receive the monkeypox vaccine at the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital on Monday after the clinic was forced to close last week because it did not receive enough doses.

“It’s horrible. Like this is a vaccine that’s been out for such a long time... it’s not even a deadly disease. It’s harder to be transmitted than Covid. But the rollout of the vaccines throughout this nation is absolutely horrible,” Mr Tran said.

“I think the science shows that protection is greatly improved with the vaccine. So that’s why I’m doing it. And I honestly just don’t want the lesions on my body. I heard the lesions are painful and leave scarring. So I think that’s another motivation to go out and get it," he added.