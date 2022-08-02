Play Brightcove video

Entertainment Reporter Rishi Davda reports on how the Emmerdale cast and producers worked to make the storyline real and impactful on audiences

Emmerdale's millions of fans have been both deeply moved and powerfully gripped by the storyline of Marlon Dingle after he suffered a stroke.

Charities have praised the portrayal of the devastating impact the stroke has had on Marlon, played by actor Mark Charnock, and his loved ones.

Emmerdale enlisted the help of charity the Stroke Association to consult with producers and the cast and spoke with real-life survivors, who opened up about the impact strokes have had on them to help accurately and powerfully depict the storyline.

Charnock has been on Emmerdale for more than two decades, but he said taking on the part of a stroke survivor proved to be one of his biggest challenges.

He told ITV News: "No two strokes are the same. I felt like I know what's going to happen here - people are going to go 'that didn't happen to my auntie Jean, that didn't happen to me, that didn't happen to my dad'.

"So you kind of have to pick and choose certain facets of it and hope that people will be able to relate to it."

Zoe Henry, who plays Marlon's fiancee Rhona Goskirk, added: "It resonates with people.

"Soap reflects real life - and that's why we have a duty to tell stories as correctly as we can."

Stroke survivor Chris, a chef who lost the use of his left arm, spoke with Mark personally about his difficult road to recovery.

Chris, who suffered a stroke six years ago, emotionally told of the impact it has had on his life. Credit: ITV News

"I wanted him to understand it's not just about the lasting impact on you, it's the lasting impact on your family and your friends. It's the mental impact," he said.

Chris became emotional as he talked about the effect Marlon's stroke had on his best friend, Paddy.

"One of the best parts that Emmerdale included was how it affected Paddy. How he struggled when Marlon struggled," he continued.

"And that's the sort of impact that people don't see...

"I still every day mentally fight against my own brain and my own negative thoughts. So, I wanted Mark to understand that's what a stroke is about."

