Hundreds unaccounted for and dozens dead in Kentucky floods

Play Brightcove video

Kentucky's National Guard has rescued around 400 victims from flooded properties as hundreds of people remain unaccounted for and dozens have been confirmed dead.

Hundreds of people are still unaccounted for following devastating flash flooding that has wrought havoc across the US state of Kentucky in the past week.

Officials have confirmed at least 37 people have died and communications have been cut - making it impossible to contact those caught up in the floods.

The extreme rainfall has also damaged roads and downed bridges, but receding waters has allowed rescuers to travel down creeks to recover bodies.

The disaster is the latest in a string of catastrophic deluges that have pounded parts of the US this summer.

It has lead to some scientists warning climate change is making such events more common.

A car lays overturned in Troublesome Creek. Credit: AP

Governor Andy Beshear suggested many of the unaccounted for would be located when phone service resumes.

Some of the region was swamped in nearly a foot of water after it poured down hillsides and into valleys and hollows, engulfing entire towns. Mudslides marooned some people on steep slopes.

He said: "If things weren’t hard enough on the people of this region, they’re getting rain right now, just as concerning is high winds - think about how saturated the ground has been."

"The wind "could knock over poles, it could knock over trees. So people need to be careful."

Volunteers clean flood damaged property from a house in Kentucky. Credit: AP

Currently more than 12,000 people are without power and least 300 people were staying in shelters while the state continues rescue efforts.