Liz Truss has claimed it is best to ignore “attention seeker” Nicola Sturgeon, to cheers from a Tory party members at a leadership race event.

The Tory leadership candidate criticised Scotland's First Minister, before ruling out a second independence referendum.

Ms Truss, speaking at a hustings event in Exeter on Monday, referenced growing up in Paisley, Scotland, before saying: “I feel like I’m a child of the union, I really believe we’re a family and we’re better together and I think the best thing to do with Nicola Sturgeon is ignore her.”

Tory members cheered and applauded the comment, with the Foreign Secretary adding: “She’s an attention seeker, that’s what she is.

“What we need to do is show the people of Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales what we’re delivering for them and making sure that all of our Government policies apply right across the United Kingdom.”

Liz Truss was speaking at an event at Exeter University on Monday. Credit: PA

Ms Truss replied “no, no, no” when asked about another independence referendum in Scotland if she becomes prime minister.

In response to her comments, SNP deputy leader Keith Brown told STV: “It is crystal clear that the people of Scotland and Scottish democracy mean nothing to either of the contenders for next Tory prime minister.”

SNP MP Chris Law, posting on Twitter with a reference to Ms Truss’s remarks, said: “The only reason why Scotland needs independence. Utter contempt from the future PM.”

Ms Sturgeon has made a fresh case for the nation to leave the UK, calling for 'Indyref2' to go ahead.

Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson has rejected Ms Sturgeon's request for a second Scottish independence referendum.

The UK Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on whether a second independence referendum could be held without Westminster’s backing, following proposals published by the Scottish First Minister.

Ms Sturgeon wants to hold a referendum in October 2023 but the UK’s highest court will consider if this would be in Holyrood’s legislative competence.

Brexit opportunities minister Jacob Rees-Mogg added to comments made by Ms Truss accusing First Minister Nicola Sturgeon of “always moaning”.

He told Sky News: “When she’s waffling on endlessly about having a referendum and going to the Supreme Court and all of this, we need to be saying, hold on you’re doing this because you’re failing to deliver for the people of Scotland, and the United Kingdom Government will have to deliver for the people of Scotland as well.”

He accused Ms Sturgeon of wanting to keep Scotland in “permanent lockdown” as the UK Government supported the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think she’s very often wrong, she’s always moaning and we need to focus on how the Union benefits people,” he said.