Nancy Pelosi risks growing US-China tensions with expected visit to Taiwan

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is believed to be visiting Taiwan on Tuesday in a move that could significantly escalate tensions with China.

Beijing claims the self-ruled island as its own territory.

Ms Pelosi is on an Asian tour this week that is being closely watched to see if she will defy China’s warnings against visiting the island republic - a close US ally.

China has vowed to retaliate if Ms Pelosi becomes the highest US elected official to visit Taiwan in more than 25 years, but has given no details.

Speculation has centred on threatening military exercises and possible incursions by Chinese planes and ships into areas under Taiwanese control.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Washington's betrayal “on the Taiwan issue is bankrupting its national credibility".

“Some American politicians are playing with fire on the issue of Taiwan. This will definitely not have a good outcome... the exposure of America's bullying face again shows it as the world's biggest saboteur of peace," he said in a statement.

A plane carrying Ms Pelosi and her delegation left Malaysia on Tuesday after a brief stop, which included a working lunch with the country’s prime minister, Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Ms Pelosi attended a working lunch with Malaysia's Prime Minister, Ismail Sabri Yaakob, during her visit to the country. Credit: AP

It was unclear where it was headed, although local media in Taiwan reported that Ms Pelosi would arrive on Tuesday night.

The United Daily News, Liberty Times and China Times - Taiwan’s three largest national newspapers - cited unidentified sources as saying she would spend the night in Taiwan.

Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry has so far declined to comment. Premier Su Tseng-chang didn’t explicitly confirm Pelosi’s visit, but on Tuesday said that “any foreign guests and friendly lawmakers” are “very much welcome”.

Outside the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Taipei, where Pelosi was expected to stay, barricades have been erected amid heightened security.