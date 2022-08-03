CCTV shows police rushing to scene after Lilia Valutyte, 9, fatally stabbed

Play Brightcove video

Officers ran to the scene 10 minutes after they say Lilia was attacked, as Sangita Lal reports

CCTV footage obtained by ITV News shows emergency services rushing to the scene where nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte was stabbed to death in Boston, Lincolnshire.

The police said they believe Lilia suffered a single stab wound at 6.15pm on Thursday 28 July on Fountain Lane.

The video shows officers running to Lilia 10 minutes after they say she was attacked. Paramedics also attempted to save her life, but their efforts were in vain.

The final moments of Lilia's life were also captured by CCTV - footage shows her playing with her younger sister 10 minutes before the attack.

The police were also seen ushering the public away from the scene.

Separately, on Wednesday, a man appeared in court to face a charge of murdering Lilia.

Deividas Skebas, 22, of Thorold Street, Boston, was at Lincoln Crown Court for a second hearing of the day having earlier appeared at the city's magistrates’ court on Monday.

Following her death, Lilia has been described by family friends as a child who was kind, funny and always wanted to make her little sister laugh.

