Is there a hosepipe ban in my area and which regions could be next?

Hosepipe bans are to be introduced in several parts of England following the driest July on record.

South East Water is the latest company to announce restrictions, following those imposed by Southern Water last week, and people in affected areas will not be allowed to water their gardens, wash cars or fill up paddling pools.

Other companies are warning they may need to follow suit if the sustained dry weather and high demand continue, with people across the country being urged to use water wisely.

Which areas are introducing hosepipe bans, what are the rules around them and will people be fined if they get caught watering their gardens during the ban?

What areas are the hosepipe bans in?

Southern Water will restrict the use of hosepipes and sprinklers within Hampshire and the Isle of Wight from Friday, August 5, under what's known as a Temporary Use Ban (TUB).

South East Water will follow with restrictions in place in Kent and Sussex from Friday, August 12 until further notice.

Manx Utilities also introduced a temporary ban in the Isle of Man on Friday, July 29.

Could more areas face bans?

Thames Water has warned residents across parts of the Thames Valley and London could also face restrictions if more rain does not fall across the region.

It has urged people to use water "wisely" as it has experienced "extremely high demand" in recent weeks amid the soaring temperatures, putting pressure on its resources.

It warned that its reservoirs are "below average" for this time of year, mainly due to a lack of rainfall in the last few months, while rivers and underground aquifers are also lower than expected.

A spokesperson said: “We know the water we have stored in our reservoirs will continue to reduce, so if we do not receive around or above average rainfall in the coming months this will increase pressure on our resources and may indeed result in the need for more water saving measures including restrictions."

There is currently no suggestion of a nationwide ban as the situation is less critical further north.

Why is there a hosepipe ban?

The moves to curb water use come after England has seen the driest eight-month period from November 2021 to July since 1976, when much of the country struggled in extreme drought.

Last month saw a record-breaking heatwave and the driest July in records dating back to 1836 for south east and central southern England, with an average of only 5.0mm of rain last month while East Anglia had 5.4mm.

For England as a whole last month was the driest since 1935, Met Office figures show.

The country could be in drought this month if the dry conditions continue, the Environment Agency has warned.

South East Water said the "extreme weather conditions" across the UK have left them with "no choice" but to introduce restrictions.

The south east only saw 8% of its average rainfall for the month in July, the company said, while the long-term forecast for August and September is for similar weather.

It added: “The demand for water this summer has broken all previous records, including the Covid lockdown heatwave. We have been producing an additional 120 million litres of water a day to supply our customers, which is the equivalent of supplying a further four towns the size of Maidstone or Eastbourne, daily...

“We are taking this step to ensure we have enough water for both essential use and to protect the environment. This will enable us to also reduce the amount of water we need to take from already stressed local water sources.”

What are the rules for households?

Households are not allowed to use a hosepipe, garden sprinklers and irrigation systems connected to the mains, for any of the following uses:

Watering a garden using a hosepipe

Cleaning a private motor-vehicle using a hosepipe

Watering plants on domestic or other non-commercial premises using a hosepipe

Cleaning a private leisure boat using a hosepipe

Filling or maintaining a domestic swimming or paddling pool

Drawing water, using a hosepipe, for domestic recreational use

Filling or maintaining a domestic pond using a hosepipe

Filling or maintaining an ornamental fountain

Cleaning walls, or windows, of domestic premises using a hosepipe;

Cleaning paths or patios using a hosepipe

Cleaning other artificial outdoor surfaces using a hosepipe

There are some exceptions for households under the ban. Credit: PA

However, some people may still be able to use a hosepipe under exceptional circumstances.

They include people who are using a hose for "unavoidable" health and safety reasons, blue badge holders and those who have an approved drip or trickle irrigation system fitted with a pressure reducing valve (PRV) and timer.

Those using hosepipes for the purpose of preventing or controlling the spread of causative agents or disease, or for the health and safety of animals including fish, are permitted to continue doing so.

Using a hosepipe that is connected to a water butt or other recycled water storage system will not be restricted.

You don't need to apply for an exemption. However, South east Water said it will question a person's water use if it receives reports of a hosepipe being used.

Are the rules the same for businesses?

Businesses such as garden centres and car washes, and those that must water crops, vegetables or fruits, are not included in the ban and can continue to operate normally.

Could I be fined for using my hosepipe?

Yes. Each water utility company sets its own terms and conditions regarding prosecution, but people could face a penalty of up to £2,000 for continuing to ignore the rules.

South East Water says anyone who flouts the rules "may be liable on summary conviction to a fine not exceeding £1,000".

Residents living in an area where a hosepipe ban is in force are urged to check with their water company on their specific policy.