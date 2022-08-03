Liz Truss now backs Brexit after realising it 'didn't cause any disruption'

Liz Truss has said that, despite previously backing the Remain campaign, she now supports the UK's decision to leave the European Union as it hasn't caused any "disruption".

Speaking at a Tory leadership husting on Wednesday, the foreign secretary said that in the lead up to the 2016 EU referendum, she voted Remain but was "pretty much on the fence".

She told the crowd in Cardiff: "I was concerned about some of the disruption... the fact is that disruption didn't happen. And since the Brexit vote, I've done more than most people in government to deliver on the opportunities of Brexit."

Her words come despite analysts arguing that Brexit is partially responsible for the UK's economic woes and recent travel fiascos.

Just last week, the port of Dover declared a "critical incident" as holidaymakers and lorry drivers were stuck for hours in miles of bumper-to-bumper traffic.

Alongside the French authorities’ understaffing of Dover checkpoints, extra post-Brexit border checks were blamed for the hold-ups.

Post-Brexit trading agreements have also contributed to some of the worst violence Northern Ireland has experienced for years.

On Wednesday evening, Ms Truss received a endorsement from former health secretary Sajid Javid.

Mr Javid's announcement is likely to be a huge blow to Rishi Sunak, whose campaign is floundering, polls have suggested.