Love Island 2022 finalists pictured following return to the UK

Love Island winners Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Culculoglu shared a kiss as they landed back in the UK, following the final of the ITV2 dating show.

The couple posed for the cameras at Stansted Airport together, after flying in from Majorca on Wednesday.

Ekin-Su, wearing a denim jacket and leather trousers, was handed a bouquet of flowers as she arrived with Italian business owner Davide, who wore a grey hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

Runners-up Gemma Owen and Luca Bish were greeted by family as they left the terminal, with Gemma also handed a bouquet of white flowers.

Tasha Ghouri, who came fourth with Andrew Le Page, screamed and ran with open arms towards the party waiting to meet her.

Monday night’s finale saw Ekin-Su and Davide crowned the winners and take home the £50,000 prize money.

Davide and Ekin-Su shared a kiss as they landed back in the UK. Credit: PA

ITV subsequently revealed they had been the clear winners of the public vote with 63.7%.

Gemma and Luca were in second place with 14.5%, Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope came third with 11.8% and Tasha and Andrew scored 10.1%.

The latest series launched to a consolidated five million viewers across all devices, according to ITV, making it the biggest launch since 2019.

ITV has also announced there will be two series of the show in 2023 - a winter series in South Africa and a summer series in Majorca.