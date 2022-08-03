The polling is becoming increasingly definitive in the race to become the next prime minister.

Although one poll did give Liz Truss only a five point lead over Rishi Sunak - all the others are swinging dramatically in the other direction.

The latest, on Wednesday night, is a Conservative Home survey that has Truss on 58% while Sunak is down on 26%.

Although 12% are undecided - that is still too big a climb for the former chancellor. Con Home is based on a self-selecting panel.

But YouGov's latest poll has the foreign secretary at 69% while the former chancellor is down on 31%. Truss has a huge 38 point lead - even bigger than the 24 point lead she had in July.

For Chris Curtis, head of political polling at Opinium, it's a very clear cut outcome.

"Conservative Party members polling is notoriously difficult," he admitted - saying there weren't that many members and so the results can be somewhat inaccurate.

But he added: "Despite that fact, the current lead that we are seeing for Liz Truss is so large that even if there were to be a polling error we are fairly confident she is going to win."

He said that delayed ballots because of security worries would give Sunak a little more time - but not enough to close the gap.

Asked why he would be so far behind, Curtis added: "I think one of the biggest problems Rishi Sunak has is that he ended up being the person who brought down Boris Johnson and that means that a lot of Conservative members - particularly those who didn't think it was time for Boris Johnson to go - just don't trust him anymore."

