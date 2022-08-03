Taiwanese defence officials have condemned military exercises announced by China after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived on the island.

She became the highest ranking US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years when she landed in the capital Taipei this week.

Beijing responded by announcing four days of military exercises with artillery fire in waters around Taiwan.

The exercises could delay or disrupt shipping to and from the island, which is one of the world's biggest traders.

In addition, China has also blocked imports of citrus fruits and fish to the island.

The potential disruption adds to concerns over weakening global economic growth, but Asian stock markets rose on Wednesday after there was no immediate sign of Chinese military action.

As China prepared to ramp up military activity in the region, Captain Jian-chang Yu said: “Such an act...severely violates our country’s territorial sovereignty.”

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen added: “Facing deliberately heightened military threats, Taiwan will not back down.”

Captain Jian Chang Yu. Credit: AP

Ms Pelosi, meeting leaders in Taiwan, despite warnings from China, said that she and other members of Congress in a visiting delegation are showing they will not abandon their commitment to Taiwan.

China, which claims Taiwan as its territory and opposes any engagement by Taiwanese officials with foreign governments, issued a series of harsh statements after the delegation touched down Tuesday night in the Taiwanese capital Taipei.

The Communist Party says Pelosi's visit may embolden Taiwan to make its decades-old de facto independence permanent - which is something Beijing says would lead to war.

Joe Biden. Credit: AP

President Joe Biden's administration has sought to tone down the volume on the visit.

It has insisted there is no change in America’s longstanding “one-China policy,” which lies at the cornerstone of US and China relations.

Officially, the US maintains a diplomatic acknowledgement of China's position that there is only one Chinese government.

Under the policy, the US recognises and has formal ties with China rather than the island of Taiwan, which China sees as a breakaway province to be reunified with the mainland one day.

“America’s determination to preserve democracy, here in Taiwan and around the world, remains ironclad," Pelosi said in a short speech during a meeting with Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen.

China and Taiwan have no official relations following 1949's civil war and have no official relations, but do maintain several multi-billion dollar business ties - including Taiwanese computer processors being widely used in Chinese electronics.