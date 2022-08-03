A charity has warned that some tenants could be set to miss out on the Government’s £400 energy bill discount if their bills are included within the rent they pay.

Currently, around 585,000 renting households have an arrangement whereby their landlord manages their gas and electricity bills, according to a report by Citizens Advice.

The number equates to 13% - more than one in eight - of private renters.

“With predictions that high prices are set to be a feature of the energy market at least until well into next year, this creates fresh urgency to future-proof protections for renters, including ensuring they can control their energy supply, and aren’t subject to practices which exclude them from the market such as sub-metering,” the report said.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know

However, the Government has said it still expects landlords to pass on the discount.

“In these circumstances, landlords who resell energy to their tenants should pass the discounted payments on appropriately, in line with Ofgem rules to protect tenants,” its official advice says.

At this point the advice does not make explicitly clear how it will ensure tenants receive the benefits from landlords or regulators.

Although it did say that “steps are also being taken to protect consumers from the risk of fraud, gaming, and non-compliance”.

For instance, customers should be notified in writing when they have received the £400 energy rebate from the Government. This should be “clearly shown” on bills or statements for Direct Debit and credit customers.

Suppliers will be expected to report action they take to the Government as a way of communicating the payment has been passed onto consumers.

The energy price cap has been predicted to remain above £3,500 a year throughout 2023, according to the latest forecast from energy consultancy firm Cornwall Insight.

Prices are already at unprecedented levels following an increase of more than 50% to the cap last April.

To help households cope against the growing cost of living the Government has announced a support package, which includes a £400 discount on energy bills.

From October, some 29 million households across England, Wales and Scotland will start to receive the rebate.

Residents in Northern Ireland are still awaiting a decision, between the Treasury and ministers in Stormont, to determine how the rebate can be paid there.

The non-repayable payments will be made in monthly instalments over the course of six months, with a £66 discount being applied to energy bills in October and November.

A £67 reduction will then take effect from December to March 2023.

Regardless of whether consumers pay monthly, quarterly or have an associated payment card, they will receive the payment each month.