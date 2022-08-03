The forthcoming Batgirl film has been cancelled by Warner Bros Discovery, despite being scheduled for release later this year.

The studio has decided to shelve the production "completely" and it will no longer appear in theatres or on the streaming service HBO Max.

Why has Batgirl been shelved?

A spokesperson for Warner Bros said: "The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership's strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max.

"Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance."

Warner Bros added that they were "incredibly grateful" to the filmmakers and cast, and hoped to collaborate with everyone again in the future.

However, the New York Post claims that test screenings for audiences were poorly received by filmgoers and that the studio decided to "cut its losses".

A tweet by Leslie Grace in January remained pinned to the top of her account, with HBO Max replying at the time: "See you soon".

Which Hollywood stars were due to appear in Batgirl?

The film was set to feature Leslie Grace in the titular role of Batgirl - also known as Barbara Gordon, the only daughter of Gotham police commissioner Jim Gordon.

The 27-year-old actor is known for her role as Nina Rosario from the musical drama film In the Heights. She is also an acclaimed singer-songwriter.

Michael Keaton was to star as Bruce Wayne / Batman, with Brendan Fraser cast as supervillain Firefly, and JK Simmons as Commissioner Gordon.

Actor Leslie Grace on the set of the Batgirl movie in Glasgow on January 13. Credit: Getty Images

Where was Batgirl filmed?

The production was being filmed in Glasgow.

In January, the Trongate area of Glasgow was transformed by set builders into the famous Gotham city, with alterations made to shop fronts and police cars.

Several cast and crew members, including Leslie Grace and co star Ethan Kai, as well as Bad Boys For Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, were pictured filming in Scotland.

Glasgow City Council had agreed to give Warner Bros £150,000 to shoot the production in the city, but confirmed this has not been paid.

A Glasgow City Council spokesman said: "The filming of Batgirl brought a very significant economic benefit to Glasgow when the production was here, with 450 Glasgow-based crew jobs, almost 1,300 Scottish supporting artists, and many subcontractors working as tradespeople and in traffic management and security.

"Any decision on the release of the production is very much a matter for Warner Bros. The £150,000 grant support has not been paid, and discussions continue with the producers."

How much did Batgirl cost to make?

The production reportedly cost an estimated $70 million (£57.6 million) - though some sources put the budget at up to $100m, or even higher.