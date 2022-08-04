Chrissy Teigen has revealed she is expecting a baby with husband John Legend, two years after the couple suffered a miscarriage.

The news comes nearly two years after the celebrity couple lost their third baby, whom they named Jack.

The 36-year-old model announced the news via an Instagram post, revealing her baby bump.

"The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” she wrote.

Teigen and singer husband Legend, 43, were widely praised around the world for sharing the raw details of their loss two years ago.

The couple shared their heartbreak publicly, in a decision hailed as challenging stigma that has can tend to shroud the common issue with secrecy.

Teigen shared photos and details of her experience of losing Jack, after she was taken to hospital with excessive bleeding.

Teigen shared heart-rending photographs from the hospital in 2020, including one showing her and Legend saying goodbye to the baby.

In the past the couple have spoken publicly about their fertility issues, and their fourth child was the first conceived without IVF.

Last September, Teigen and her husband marked one year since they suffered their miscarriage.

Now, two years on from their loss, she shared the news that the couple were expecting again- saying she was feeling "hopeful and amazing".

"1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way," Teigen wrote on Instagram.

"Every appointment I've said to myself, 'OK if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still.

"I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves, but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing.

“Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

Famous friends offered their congratulations, including Pam and Tommy star, Lily James, who commented with four love-heart emojis, while Queer Eye’s Tan France said: “Yay!! I’m so, so happy for you guys, love.”

The couple are already parents to daughter Luna, aged six, and son Miles, aged four.

