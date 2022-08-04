Play Brightcove video

Asia correspondent for ITV News Debi Edwards captures the moment China opens fire.

China has begun firing artillery as it launches military exercises around Taiwan, after tensions flared over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit.

Leaders have urged Beijing to halt provocations as it began targeted military exercises around Taiwan on Thursday, following her visit to the region.

Live fire drills have been launched in six areas surrounding Taiwan and are intended to advertise China's willingness to attack the self-governing island - as it attempts to move away from Chinese rule and secure its independence.

ITV News captured the moment artillery was launched from Pingtan Island, Fujian, less than 80 miles from Taiwan.

It was a "small show of strength in the massive military offensive China launched today that has Taiwan surrounded by warships, tracking fighter jets and monitoring for missile launches," Asia correspondent Debi Edward reports.

China’s official Xinhua News Agency said the exercises were joint operations focused on “blockade, sea target assault, strike on ground targets, and airspace control.”

Taiwan has put its military on alert and staged civil defence drills, while the US has numerous naval assets in the area.

The drills are due to run from Thursday to Sunday and include missile strikes on targets in the seas north and south of the island in an echo of the last major Chinese military drills aimed at intimidating Taiwan's leaders and voters held in 1995 and 1996.

The exercises involved troops from the Navy, Air Force, Rocket Force, Strategic Support Force and Logistic Support Force under the Eastern Theater Command.

On Wednesday, China banned some imports from Taiwan, including citrus fruit and fish, before flying an additional 27 fighter jets toward the island later that evening.

Why are tensions rising between Taiwan and China?

Ms Pelosi met leaders in Taiwan, despite warnings from China this week.

She defended the visit, saying that she and other members of Congress in a visiting delegation are showing they will not abandon their commitment to Taiwan.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken joined fellow diplomats in calling for China not to use force to disrupt the “status quo” in the Taiwan Strait.

On Wednesday, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss urged Beijing to de-escalate as tensions rose, after Beijing announcing it would carry out military exercises near Taiwan.

When ask how she would deal with the growing tensions if she was elected prime minister, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: "Well I do not support China's inflammatory language on this issue, it is perfectly reasonable what is taking place and I urge China to de-escalate."

