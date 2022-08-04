Lady Gaga dog walker shooting suspect arrested after accidental release

The alleged gunman accused of shooting Lady Gaga's dog walker and stealing her French bulldogs has been recaptured after he was accidentally released from a Los Angeles jail earlier this year.

Dog walker Ryan Fischer was walking three of Lady Gaga's dogs in Hollywood when a group of five men were said to have jumped out a car and grabbed two of the pets, Koji and Gustav, in February 2021.

Mr Fischer was shot in the ensuing struggle before the men were reported to have fled in the car.

He survived the shooting, but had to have part of his lung removed.

James Howard Jackson, 19, was mistakenly released from jail while he awaited trial in what was described as "a clerical error."

The county Sheriff's department confirmed he was arrested on Wednesday.

James Howard Jackson. Credit: AP

Jackson was one of five people arrested in connection with the attack on February 24, 2021.

Last month, the US Marshals Service announced a reward up to $5,000 (£4,105) for information leading to his arrest.

It comes as one of three men charged in the case pleaded no contest to second-degree robbery and was sentenced to four years in prison.

Prosecutors said Jackson and two other alleged gang members had driven around looking for expensive French bulldogs to steal, then spotted, tailed and robbed Mr Fischer as he walked Lady Gaga’s dogs near the famed Sunset Boulevard.

Mr Fischer was with the popstar’s three dogs named Asia, Koji and Gustav.

During a violent struggle, Fischer was hit, choked and then shot in an attack captured by the doorbell camera of a nearby home.

The video captured Fischer screaming, “Oh, my God! I’ve been shot!” and “Help me!” and “I’m bleeding out from my chest!”

The dogs were returned two days later by a woman who claimed she had found them tied to a pole and asked about Lady Gaga’s offer of a $500,000 (£359,000) reward if the dogs were returned “no questions asked.”

The woman was charged with receiving stolen property.

