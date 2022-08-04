US charges four Kentucky police officers in Breonna Taylor killing

Four current and former police officers have been charged for their roles in the 2020 fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor, the US Justice Department has said.

Federal charges against former officers Joshua Jaynes, Brett Hankison and Kelly Goodlett, along with Sgt. Kyle Meany were announced by US Attorney Merrick Garland on Thursday. Mr Garland said federal officials “share but cannot fully imagine the grief” felt by Ms Taylor’s family. “Breonna Taylor should be alive today,” he said. Ms Taylor, a 26-year-old Black medical worker, was shot to death by Louisville officers who had knocked down her door while executing the search warrant. Ms Taylor’s boyfriend fired a shot that hit one of the officers as they came through the door and they returned fire, striking Ms Taylor multiple times. Mr Hankison, who was dismissed from the department in 2020, was one of the officers at Ms Taylor’s door and one of three who fired shots that night. He was acquitted by a jury of state charges of wanton endangerment earlier this year in Louisville. Mr Jaynes had applied for the warrant to search Ms Taylor’s house. He was fired in January 2021 by former Louisville Police interim chief Yvette Gentry for violating department standards in the preparation of a search warrant execution and for being “untruthful” in the Ms Taylor warrant.

More to follow...

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know