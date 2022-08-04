US government declares monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency

The United States has declared a monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said Thursday, a move expected to free up additional funding and tools to fight the disease.

The World Health Organization has also declared monkeypox a "public health emergency of international concern," its highest alert level.

The WHO declaration last month was designed to trigger a coordinated international response and could unlock funding to collaborate on sharing vaccines and treatments.

