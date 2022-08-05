British woman killed in speedboat crash in Turkey

A British woman has died and three other UK nationals were rushed to hospital after a reported speedboat crash in Turkey.

It is understood that the woman died at around 1.30 pm on Thursday after the speedboat she was in collided with a water taxi off the coast of Marmaris in southern Turkey.

Local media say that her husband was critically injured, but was in a stable condition in hospital on Thursday night.

Four people riding in the water taxi were also reportedly hurt. The Foreign Office said three Britons were taken to hospital following the incident.

Footage from the Turkish Demiroren News Agency showed two boats colliding close to the shore. Onlookers could then be seen rushing to help.

A Foreign Office spokesperson added: “We are providing consular assistance after the death of a British woman and hospitalisation of three British nationals in Turkey, and are in contact with the local authorities.”