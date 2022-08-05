Four people in critical condition after lightning strike near White House

Four people have been critically injured after a lightning strike outside the White House, fire officials said on Thursday.

The four victims - two men and two women - were injured in Lafayette Park, located directly outside the White House complex, the District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department said.

Secret Service officers and US Park Police witnessed the lightning strike and ran over to administer first aid.

Fire department spokesman Vito Maggiolo said: "All four were suffering critical, life-threatening injuries.

"We were able to quickly treat and transport those four individuals to area hospitals."

Lightning illuminated the White House on Thursday

A portion of the park remained closed for more than an hour on Thursday evening with emergency crews at the scene.

The Washington Post reported the strike was due to a large thunderstorm that had swept across the district.

Nine people in the US have been killed by lightning so far in 2022.

