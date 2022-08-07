An Israeli airstrike killed a senior commander in the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad, according to the group, which has seen its second leader to be slain amid an escalating cross-border conflict.

The killing late on Saturday of Khaled Mansour, who led the Iranian-backed Islamic Jihad’s operations in the southern Gaza Strip, came a day after another Israeli strike killed the militant’s commander in the north.

The fighting has already killed at least 29 Palestinians, as rockets were fired towards Israel in the worst violence between Israel and Palestinian militants since the end of an 11-day war in 2021.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said the army would continue to strike targets in the Gaza Strip “in a pinpoint and responsible way in order to reduce to a minimum the harm to noncombatants. The operation will continue as long as necessary.”

Meanwhile, tensions could escalate on Sunday as Jews mark a holy day that will see ultranationalist Israeli lawmakers visit a sensitive holy site in Jerusalem, known to Jews as the Temple Mount and to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary.

Such visits can be a frequent flashpoint for violence between Israel and the Palestinians.

The Al-Quds Brigades of Islamic Jihad confirmed on Sunday that the airstrike in the southern Gaza city of Rafah killed Mansour and two fellow militants. The militants said the strike also killed civilians as it flattened several homes.

On Sunday, Gaza’s Health Ministry said 29 people had been killed in the fighting so far in the coastal strip, including six children and four women. It said at least 253 people had been wounded.

Israel estimates its airstrikes have killed about 15 militants.

Militants from Islamic Jihad continued firing rockets toward Israel and the Israeli military continued airstrikes on Gaza, though the intensity of the exchange appeared to decrease early on Sunday.

Air raid sirens sounded in the Jerusalem area for the first time Sunday since last year’s war between Israel and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip.