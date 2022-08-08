Australia's women's cricket team won a thrilling final victory against India at the Commonwealth Games after Tahlia McGrath played despite a positive Covid-19 test result.

Cricket Australia confirmed McGrath had mild symptoms before testing positive on Sunday but, despite being absent during the national anthems beforehand, she was given the go-ahead to feature in the final at Edgbaston stadium in Birmingham.

The International Cricket Council approved the star all-rounder’s participation.

Beth Mooney hit 61 to help Australia reach 161-8 from their 20 overs.

During the game, McGrath warned her team-mates not to come near her after taking the catch to dismiss Shafali Verma, while the sides avoided shaking hands as is customary at the end of a contest.

Australia's players celebrate winning the Gold Medal after defeating India. Credit: PA

McGrath was later seen at the presentation ceremony, wearing a facemask as she was awarded her gold medal.

She did not shake hands with Commonwealth Games Federation president Dame Louise Martin after accepting the gong around her neck.

There were a range of measures approved by health experts and team and match officials that allowed the 26-year-old to feature in this gold medal match.

If the final had been held in Australia, McGrath would not have been able to play due to the country's stricter Covid rules, which led to Novak Djokovic being excluded from the Australian Open tennis and deported.

