Brazilian Jiu Jitsu champion Leandro Lo dies after being shot in the head

Brazilian Jiu Jitsu world champion has died after being shot in the head by an "off-duty policeman" at a club in São Paulo.

Leandro Lo, 33, won the World Championships eight times and was considered one of the greatest athletes of the sport.

He was reportedly shot in the head during an argument at a venue in Indianópolis, in the South Zone of São Paulo, on Saturday night.

According to Lo's family lawyer, Ivan Siqueira Junior, the world champion had an argument with the suspect. In an attempt to calm the situation, Lo immobilised the man who, after walking away, drew a gun and shot Lo in the head.Lo was taken to hospital, and according to the fighter's lawyer, the athlete was confirmed brain dead.

The suspect, believed to be a police officer, fled but gave himself up shortly afterwards.

Members of Brazil's Jiu Jitsu community gathered outside the police station where the suspect, named locally as Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo, is believed to be held.

The International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation said he was a "true black belt".

In a statement on Twitter, it said: "The IBJJF and Jiu Jitsu community are extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Leandro Lo. Lo was one of the greatest athletes our sport has ever produced. An example of a true black belt, martial artist and champion on and off the mats. Rest in peace legend."

The São Paulo Public Security Secretariat (SSP) confirmed the suspect had handed himself into internal affairs on Sunday.

