Britney Spears' ex-husband claims conservatorship 'saved her'

Britney Spears’ ex-husband has claimed the conservatorship that gave the pop icon’s father control over her life actually “saved” her.

Jamie Spears had say over his daughter’s movements, finances and relationships for 13 years in a legal arrangement that spawned the ‘Free Britney’ campaign.

In November last year, a judge in a Los Angeles court ruled the conservatorship should be terminated immediately.

Britney hailed the decision as the “best day ever”, but former husband-of-three-years Kevin Federline said it “saved her back then.”

In an interview for ITV News, Mr Federline said: “Jamie Spears came to me and was like, pretty much, I don’t know what to do, I want to help.

“My daughter, I want to help. I mean this is... I saw a man that really cared and really cares about his family and wanting everything to be OK.”

“100% I feel like he saved her back then,” he added. Britney, however, has described her father’s relationship with her as abusive.

The singer revealed plans to stage a comeback to the music scene with a collaboration with Sir Elton John - and in the meantime she continues to communicate with her fans through her social media feed.

According to Mr Federline there are posts that cause problems for the two sons he had with Britney, teenagers Jayden and Preston.

“I apologise for them, to them, for them because I can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager, having to go to high school,” he said. “Who knows how many people ask them about it or talk to them about it?

“And I try to explain to them look, maybe [it’s] just another way she tries to express herself but it doesn’t take away from the fact that what it does to them, it’s tough.”

Mr Federline also claimed their sons are “not seeing her right now” and haven’t for “months” - and decided not to go to their mother's wedding earlier this summer.

Britney's representatives have been contacted by ITV News for comment, but she responded to her former husband's claims on Instagram, writing “it saddens me” that he decided to “discuss the relationship between me and my children.”

“As we all know raising teenage sons is never easy for anyone,” Britney added. “I gave them everything. Only one word – hurtful.”

On their relationship, Mr Federline said: “There’s a lot of things that were going on that they just didn’t feel comfortable with.

“They made sure that I knew what was going on and at that point that was...it was...well they started sending me videos and certain things that they were like, look, I’m telling you that this is happening.”

The singer herself, however, is currently suing her father over his conduct of the conservatorship.

A US judge has ordered that her father must appear in court to face questions relating to the alleged surveillance of his daughter.

Jamie Spears, 70, will be deposed and must also produce all documents requested by the Toxic singer’s lawyers.