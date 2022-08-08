'Countryside Banksy' believed responsible for new Cumbria sculpture

A new piece of art has appeared in the Cumbria countryside from a mystery artist who has been dubbed the "countryside Banksy".

Daniel Farrington, 30, and wife Agnieszka, 34, came across a large slate ring in Borrowdale, Cumbria, around sunrise last Monday.

The 5ft high and 5ft wide ring is believed to have been created by the same person who created other similar sculptures that have previously been posted online.

However, all of these have been destroyed by either vandals or after being blown over by the wind.

Local residents have now labelled the work as the "Borrowdale Banksy", as the artist is still a mystery.

The couple had seen the images of the other sculptures before, but didn't expect to discover one.

The exact location of the sculptures is now being revealed to prevent the artwork being tampered with. Credit: SWNS

Mr Farrington said: "It's like a Banksy, you have no idea who it is.

"We knew that they existed, and I think all of them have either been destroyed or blown over since.

"At the time, the sun was coming over and I had my coffee and it was lovely looking at it.

"We didn't think we would see one, but we ended up discovering one."

Other sculptures, believed to have been created by the same artist, have either blown over or been destroyed by vandals. Credit: SWNS

Mr Farrington, from Carnforth, Lancashire, has also not decided to reveal the exact location of the artwork, as he doesn't want it to be destroyed or for someone to be injured.

He said: "Everyone has been asking me where it is and I have kept quiet for a couple of reasons.

"I want to try and preserve it for as long as possible in case people do destroy it.

"It's not on a main path and it's a bit of a scramble to get to it, there's a lot of slate in that area which is very unstable.

"I don't want a lot of people going up there but I know there will be a time when it comes out, but I don't want to be responsible for sending people up there and hurting themselves."

