Iceland is offering people of pension age a £30 voucher for food and other essentials to help towards the cost of their groceries as prices soar.

The budget supermarket has teamed up with the Rothesay Foundation to support some of the 1.7 million older people in the UK who live in poverty, and who rely on a state pension and benefits.

The 'Summer Cheer' campaign will be rolled out across the country to those directly affected by the squeeze on the cost of living.

The scheme follows a pilot scheme in Lambeth, south London, which helped older people in the area in the lead-up to Christmas.

So, who qualifies for this discount and where and how can you claim your voucher?

When will the campaign run?

The campaign will run for seven weeks from 1 August until 16 September.

Where can I get a £30 Iceland gift voucher?

Eligible pensioners should call the Summer Cheer hotline on 0800 098 7877 to request their voucher. The telephone line will be open from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.

Where can I use the voucher?

The gift vouchers will be available to eligible pensioners in 17 areas nationwide, covering 269 Iceland stores. The areas have been selected as places where there are some of the highest numbers of pensioners living in poverty in the country.

What are the 17 areas where the vouchers will be made available to eligible pensioners?• Glasgow• Strathclyde• Greater Manchester• Liverpool• Wirral• Newcastle North• Sunderland• Huddersfield/Barnsley• Sheffield• Birmingham• West Midlands• Glamorgan• Newport• North Wales• Lambeth• Croydon

Who is eligible for the voucher?Pension-age residents who are living independently, or with a carer, who rely solely on a state pension and benefits will be able to claim a £30 voucher for food and other essentials if they live in one of the 17 areas.

The Rothesay Foundation say more than 40,000 people will have the opportunity to claim a voucher.

Why is the scheme being launched?Research by Age UK showed 1.7 million pensioners were living in poverty in 2020/21 - that is 15% of all pensioners.

Over 770,000 pensioner households (single people or couples) are also missing out on Pension Credit payments, worth around £1.5 billion every year, they said.

Pension Credit not only gives older people extra cash, but once claimed it can also unlock other financial help towards the cost of living such as a free TV licence, free NHS dental treatment and help towards energy costs through the Warm Home Discount, if eligible.

Will I still qualify for Iceland's 10% discount?

Iceland launched a weekly over 60’s discount across all stores in May, giving eligible customers 10% off their shop every Tuesday when ID. If you qualify for a £30 voucher with the Rothesay Foundation, then the over 60’s discount can also be used with this.