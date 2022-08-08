Britain might be famous for rainy days, but after a prolonged dry spell and record-breaking temperatures, the UK is teetering on the edge of drought.

Scorched earth and dried reservoirs are more commonly associated with hotter climes, but as parts of the country turn increasing brown, some areas are facing hosepipe bans ahead of another heatwave.

So how can we prevent a drought in the UK, and what would happen if there was one?

Will there be more hosepipe bans?

Months of little rainfall, combined with record-breaking temperatures in July, have left rivers at exceptionally low levels, depleted reservoirs and dried-out soils.

With at least six rivers (the Teign, Taw, Waveney, Soar, Asker and Rother) seeing the lowest flows of water since records began and the River Thames five miles shorter as its source dries up, companies are having to introduce water-saving measures, such as hosepipe bans. Southern Water has already imposed a hosepipe ban for customers in Hampshire and on the Isle of Wight, which was followed a week later for South East Water customers in Kent and Sussex.

A dried up river bed of the River Thames near to Somerford Keynes in Gloucestershire. Credit: PA

Welsh Water has also announced a ban for Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire later this month. Rule-breakers face fines of up to £1,000 if taken to court.

Environment Secretary George Eustice has urged more firms to take action to mitigate the effects of the prolonged dry weather.

But as each water company has different thresholds - and demands - we might not see a UK-wide ban.

A spokesperson for industry body Water UK said companies are working to minimise the need for restrictions – for example, by changing their sources of water to reduce pressure on hot spots, and moving water around a region to provide to areas under pressure.

Why is the UK at risk of drought?

Put simply, it hasn't rained enough, and prolonged dry weather brings other issues.

This July was the driest in England since 1935, according to the Met Office, compounding problems caused by what had been the driest first half-year since the 1970s.

During times of hot, dry weather, demand for water goes up, with people washing more, watering their plants, and using water outside in, for example, paddling pools.

A temporary hosepipe ban restricts people from using hosepipes or sprinklers to water private gardens or wash cars. Credit: PA

Figures from industry body Water UK found that during the recent heatwave, levels of water demand exceeded all records, increasing by 40% in some areas when temperatures exceeded 40C.

With the Met Office warning that there is “very little meaningful rain” on the horizon for parched areas of England as temperatures are set to climb into the 30s this week, the risk of drought and the need for water restrictions increases.

Droughts aren't unusual in the UK, in fact, Alastair Chisholm, Director of Policy, at CIWEM said they are part of the British climate but that a dry winter has made this year's "particularly extreme".

"The key to droughts is winter rainfall which normally recharges reservoirs, aquifers and rivers. We had a quite dry winter (particularly in the south-east), a dry spring and then a record dry July exacerbated by record heat," he said.

When was the last drought in the UK?

The last time drought was declared was in 2018.

Other notable droughts took place in 1975 to 1976, 1989 to 1992, 1995 to 1996, 2004 to 2006 and 2010 to 2012.

A severe drought occurred from May 1975 to August 1976, when a dry winter in 1975-76 was followed by an intensely hot, dry summer.

The scene outside the Tollington Arms in Holloway, north London, after a 36in water main burst, causing flooding up to four feet deep Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

What about leaks?

We lose around three billion litres of water a day from leaks. The amount might sound shocking but England is actually seeing the lowest ever leakage in history, with leaks having reduced by over a third since the 1990s.

Southern Water’s annual report showed it is wasting nearly 21 million gallons of water a day due to leaks, though this is a slight reduction on the previous year.

Water UK said teams are increasingly using advanced technology, such as AI and drones, to detect leaks, and new advanced techniques to repair them quickly – sometimes without even needing to dig up the road.

There are also, they say, "large numbers of extra people out repairing leaks" particularly as dry ground can press on pipes and cause them to crack.

Provisional figures from Ofwat from July showed three-quarters of water companies were meeting leakage targets and some have reduced leakage by more than 10% over the past two years. But there is still clearly a lot of work to do to halve leakage by 2050, in line with targets.

Could the UK run out of water?

Hotter, drier summers caused by climate change as well as an increasing population mean there is a risk of water shortages by 2050, Water UK said.

The National Infrastructure Committee (NIC) has said water needs to start being managed better across the UK, otherwise the country could face a future of queueing for emergency bottled supplies "from the back of lorries".

The water industry is adapting to changing the climate to tackle more dry summers and droughts with 18 major, long-term projects, such as new reservoirs currently planned in a bid to water-proof the future. The Rivers Trust said wider action needs to be taken - and quickly to combat future droughts. It is calling for accelerated metering, support for households to reduce water usage, such as installing low flow toilets and water butts, and sustainable drainage including rain gardens, wetlands and permeable paving to build up local stores of water underground.

Spain is the driest it's been for over a thousand years, according to a recent study and such is the scarcity of water, that usage is policed in parts of the country.

Could we see that here, on our once damp island?

It is not inconceivable. Water companies are already warning there needs to be sufficient rain this autumn and winter – when less is absorbed by growing plants – in order to recharge groundwater and reservoirs before next year, and that a second dry winter could significantly worsen the situation.