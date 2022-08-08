Roger E Mosley, best known for his role as the helicopter pilot Theodore "TC" Calvin on Magnum, P.I, died on Sunday aged 83. The American actor had been injured in a car accident last week that had left him paralyzed from the shoulders down and in a critical condition.

The actor's daughter Ch-a Mosley said on Saturday that her dad was "fighting hard" after the accident.

"We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would HATE any crying done in his name," she wrote in an emotional tribute on Facebook on Sunday.

"It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all. I love you daddy. You loved me too.

"My heart is heavy but I am strong. I will care for mommy, your love of almost 60 years. You raised me well and she is in good hands. Rest easy."

Mosley appeared in over 150 episodes of Magnum, P.I alongside Tom Selleck in the crime-adventure series, which ran for eight seasons from 1980 until 1988.

The cast of Magnum PI, from left, Roger E Mosley, Tom Selleck, and Larry Manetti. Credit: AP

His character ran a helicopter business and was often on hand to get Selleck’s lead PI out of tricky situations on the Hawaiian island.

Mosley also had credits in other acclaimed series such as Starsky and Hutch and Walker, Texas Ranger, as well as films including A Thin Line Between Love & Hate.

