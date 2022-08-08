June Spencer, the last original cast member of BBC Radio 4 programme The Archers, is retiring from the drama at the age of 103. Spencer has played matriarch Peggy Woolley (formerly Archer) since 1951, and her last recordings were broadcast on July 31.

She told the Telegraph her exit has been a long time coming, saying: " I’ve been trying to retire for at least a year."

“They didn’t want to lose her character. Every time I tried to stop they gave me more episodes.” Peggy was often viewed as a traditionalist, a conservative character in the long-running drama charting the ups and downs of life in fictional Ambridge.

Duchess of Cornwall and June Spencer cut an Archers themed cake during a reception to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the drama in 2021. Credit: PA

Among Peggy’s many fans is the Duchess of Cornwall, who last year invited Spencer and her co-stars to Clarence House for a reception marking the show’s 70th anniversary. In a statement in The Telegraph, Camilla called Peggy “a true national treasure who has been part of my life, and millions of others, for as long as I can remember”. Although Peggy has not yet been written out of the show, Spencer has her own ideas on how best to manage her character’s exit.

In 1990, the Archers celebrated 40 years on the air with a special edition featuring the wedding of Peggy Archer and Jack Woolley. Credit: PA

She said: “The simplest thing is if (Peggy has) a fall or something and goes into The Laurels (the fictional care home in Ambridge). “She can languish for years there.”

In the mid-1950s, Spencer took a break from playing Peggy and Thelma Rogers took over the role. Spencer then came back to the part in the early 1960s, when Rogers left.

Spencer, who was awarded a lifetime achievement award at the 2014 BBC audio drama awards, has been made both an OBE and CBE.

