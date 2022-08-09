Breaking News
'Hardest thing I could ever imagine': Serena Williams announces retirement from tennis
Serena Williams has announced she plans to retire from tennis.
The 23-time grand-slam champion won her first singles match for more than a year at the National Bank Open in Toronto on Monday evening but has revealed in a first-person piece for Vogue that she has decided to end her career.
“I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me,” she wrote.
