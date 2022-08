Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake, famous for his pleated style of clothing that does not wrinkle, has died at the age of 84, according to state media.

The designer's name became a byword for Japan's economic and fashion prowess in the 1980s.

He was also known for designing Apple founder Steve Jobs' iconic black turtlenecks.

Miyake died of liver cancer on August 5, Kyodo news agency said.

More follows...