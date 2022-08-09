Lamont Dozier: Motown legend, behind hits including Baby Love, dies aged 81

Lamont Dozier, the Motown legend behind hits for soul groups such as the Supremes, the Four Tops and the Isley Brothers, has died aged 81.

The news was announced by his son Lamont Dozier Jr on Instagram, who wrote: "Rest in Heavenly Peace, Dad!!!"

An exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

Tributes have already poured in for Dozier, who was part of a team behind many of the Supremes’ 12 US number one singles, including Baby Love and You Keep Me Hanging On.

Along with brothers Brian and Eddie Holland, he was one third of the iconic song-writing trio Holland-Dozier-Holland, who were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1988.

Songwriting credits include the Four Top's Reach Out I’ll Be There and The Supremes' Where Did Our Love Go.

Singer Diana Ross, second from left, joins Lamont Dozier, Brian Holland and Eddie Holland in 1990. Credit: AP

Ronnie Wood, who covered the trio’s 1963 single Leaving Home in 2001, said that Dozier's musical legacy will live on through the ages.

“God bless Lamont,” he wrote. “His music will live on.”

Producer Brandon Williams wrote: "Another man that sat down and taught me a lot about music is gone.

"The great Lamont Dozier. I’ll never forget meeting and working with him along with the Holland Brothers in 2006. "Thank you for all you did for me and for the world at large. You definitely made this place better."

