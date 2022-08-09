Met Office issues an amber warning for extreme heat as temperatures set to soar

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for extreme heat covering four days from Thursday to Sunday for parts of England and Wales as a new heatwave looms.

It covers areas including Manchester, Norwich, Birmingham, Bath, Oxford, London, Portsmouth and Brighton.

The warning means that adverse health effects are likely to be experienced by those vulnerable to extreme heat, with some changes in working practices likely to be required.

It also means there is an increased chance that some heat-sensitive systems and equipment may fail, with many people likely to experience delays to road, rail and air travel.