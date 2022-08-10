France suffering worst drought on record as temperatures continue to soar

France is in the midst of its fourth heatwave this year and its worst since records began as the country is forced to set up drought crisis teams and limit water use in 93 regions.

National weather agency, Meteo France said the heatwave began in the south and is expected to spread across the country and last until the weekend.

Parts of the UK have also been hit by water shortages and grass fires ahead of a Met Office amber warning for extreme heat coming into force later this week.Thames Water has been pumping water into the supply network following a technical issue at Stokenchurch Reservoir in Oxfordshire.

Temperatures in the UK are not set to be as extreme as those in July which smashed records when the thermometer climbed to above 40C in some areas in the UK for the first time.In France, footage captured in the Alpes-De Haute-Provence region showed dry lavender fields, and river gorges with lower water levels than usual.

Overall, the southern half of France expects daytime temperatures of up to 40C and won't drop below 20C at night.

Meteo France said this week's heatwave will not be as intense as the one last month when several regions experienced record-breaking temperatures.

But the high temperatures come during the most severe drought ever recorded, according to the government. Last month was the driest July since measurements began in 1959.

Some farmers have started to see a drops in production especially in soy, sunflower and corn yields.

Water restrictions in place range from daytime irrigation bans to limiting water usage to people, livestock and to keep aquatic species alive.

The government said last week that more than 100 municipalities can't provide drinking water through taps and need water truck supplies.

Sellians is one such area that now has to have its water brought in by truck.

Residents of the town are now facing harsh restrictions on how much water they can use each day.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain, mayor of Sellians province Rene Ugo said "this is the worst it has ever been."

He added: "If things get worse we won't be able to carry on what we are doing now. The solution is to limit consumption to 150 litres per person in the area affected."

Some people in the region didn't initially stick to the rules set out on water consumption and have since been slapped with a flow reducer, forcibly fitted by water firms to limit usage.

The heat also forced energy giant EDF to temporarily cut power generation at some of its nuclear plants which use river water to cool reactors.