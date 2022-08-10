The Snowman author and illustrator Raymond Briggs dies aged 88

Author and illustrator Raymond Briggs, best-known for the 1978 children’s picture book The Snowman, has died aged 88.

His family said in a statement through his publisher Penguin Random House that Briggs died on Tuesday morning.

The Snowman has sold more than 5.5 million copies around the world, and Briggs also created beloved children’s books Father Christmas and Fungus The Bogeyman.

His family said: “We know that Raymond’s books were loved by and touched millions of people around the world, who will be sad to hear this news.

"Drawings from fans – especially children’s drawings – inspired by his books were treasured by Raymond and pinned up on the wall of his studio.

“He lived a rich and full life, and said he felt lucky to have had both his wife Jean, and his partner of over 40 years Liz in his life."

They added: “He shared his love of nature with Liz on South Downs walks and on family holidays to Scotland and Wales. He also shared his sense of fun and craziness with his family, and with his family of artist friends – at get-togethers, fancy dress parties and summer picnics in the garden.

“He played practical jokes and enjoyed them being played on him. All of us close to him knew his irreverent humour – this could be biting in his work when it came to those in power. He liked the Guardian editorial describing himself as an ‘iconoclastic national treasure’.”

Francesca Dow, managing director of children’s at Penguin Random House said: “I am very proud that Puffin has been the home of Raymond’s children’s books for so many years.

Ms Dow said Briggs had been “unique” and had “inspired generations of creators of picture books, graphic novels, and animations."

She added: “He leaves an extraordinary legacy, and a big hole.”