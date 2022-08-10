Trapped beluga whale removed from Seine river after rescue mission

A beluga whale stranded for several days in the Seine river has been successfully removed from the French waterway on Wednesday and transferred to a saltwater basin in Normandy in a bid to save its life.

The dangerously thin marine mammal has no digestive activity for unknown reasons, conservation group Sea Shepherd France tweeted, adding that veterinary exams were done after the beluga was hauled out of water after hours of preparation.

The group said the 800 kilogram beluga was a male with no infectious diseases, and that vets would try to re-stimulate the marine mammal’s digestion.

Conservationists have tried unsuccessfully since Friday to feed fish to the beluga.

The lost beluga was first seen in France’s river far from its Arctic habitat last week.

Photos posted by French environmental group Sea Shepherd France show the white mammal lying on a big net that was used to get it out of a river lock.

A veterinary team is planning to transport the four-metre-long whale to a coastal spot in the northeastern French port town of Ouistreham for “a period of care,” according to president of Sea Shepherd France Lamya Essemlali.

The delicate transport is to be made via a refrigerated truck for the approximately 99-mile trip.

French fire brigade and Sea Sheperds members gather near the lock of Notre Dame de la Garenne where the whale was being prepared to be moved Credit: AP

Authorities are planning to keep the whale in its temporary saltwater home for two to three days of surveillance and treatment before being towed out to sea.

Authorities added that while the move carries its own mortality risk because of the stress on the animal, the whale couldn’t survive much longer in the Seine’s freshwater habitat.

They remain hopeful it will survive after it responded to a cocktail of antibiotics and vitamins administered in the last few days and rubbed itself on the lock’s wall to remove patches that had appeared on its back.